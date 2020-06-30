Rapids sign veteran midfielder Collen Warner

The Colorado Rapids and the veteran defensive midfielder came to terms on a one-year contract on Tuesday, the club announced. Warner is a native of Denver and has played in 204 games over his Major League Soccer (MLS) career.

In a release from the team, Executive VP and General Manager Padraig Smith said: "We’re driven by the opportunity to win the first trophy of the season and recognize that this competition format will test teams’ rosters like never before. Collen not only provides additional depth to our midfield, his familiarity with Robin [Fraser] from their time together in Toronto will be an asset in helping him integrate quickly with our group."