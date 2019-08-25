The Colorado Rapids coaching search is officially over.

Robin Fraser will be named the ninth head coach in club history on Sunday, league sources confirmed to 9News. The team will officially introduce Fraser on Tuesday.

Fraser has been an assistant coach with Toronto FC since 2015. Before that, the 52-year-old was an assistant with New York Red Bulls (2013-14). He has been an MLS head coach once before, leading the now-defunct Chivas USA from 2011-12. He was dismissed after posting a 15-32-21 record, including a 14-match winless streak in his second season with the club. He got his first gig in the MLS as an assistant with Real Salt Lake in 2007.

In his 10-years as an assistant coach, he has been to three MLS Cup Finals, winning with Real Salt Lake in 2009 and Toronto FC in 2017. Fraser has also won the Supporters Shield twice (New York Red Bulls 2013, Toronto FC 2017) and the Canadian Championship in three straight seasons with Toronto (2016-18).

The Jamaican-born Fraser has multiple ties to Colorado. He played for the Colorado Foxes from 1990-95 and the Rapids from 2001-03. In his 17-year professional playing career, he was a two-time MLS Defender of the Year and registered 27 caps with the USMNT. He retired from professional soccer in 2005.

Former manager Anthony Hudson was relieved of his coaching duties on May 1 after posting an 8-26-9 record in his two years with the club. Club legend and assistant coach Conor Casey was promoted to interim head coach, where he posted a (7-6-5) record. Sources confirmed that Casey will explore his options.

