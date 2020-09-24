Colorado Rapids to host fans at 4 upcoming matches

New safety procedures await fans at Dick's Sporting Goods Park where stadium capacity will be maxed at 6% or 1,165 tickets.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids announced Thursday that a limited number of fans will be able to attend upcoming games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids will welcome fans to matches on Wednesday, Oct. 7, Saturday, Oct. 10, Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 1.

The announcement comes after the Rapids’ plan to reopen Dick's Sporting Goods Park was approved last week by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

Rapids games open to the public will be held at approximately 6% of stadium capacity (1,165 ticketed fans) in accordance with safety protocols developed in conjunction with the CDPHE.

“The health and safety of our supporters has been our main priority since we first began working with local health authorities and government officials to explore the possibility of hosting fans again,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “We’re excited to be able to welcome them back to DICK’S Sporting Goods Park and count on their support as our team enters a crucial run of games in search of a playoff spot.”

Upcoming Rapids home matches open to fans:



Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. MT — LAFC

Saturday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. MT — LA Galaxy

Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. MT — Real Salt Lake

Sunday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. MT — Seattle Sounders FC

Rapids season ticket holders will receive first access to purchase the limited number of tickets available for each game starting on Friday, Sept. 25

Any remaining tickets will then be made available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 2. Fans can sign up for the single-game priority list to receive first access to any tickets that are made available to the general public.

All tickets will be sold in “blocks” of two, four or six seats. All seating section “blocks” will have at minimum six feet of social distance between the next “block” in all directions.

In consultation with the state of Colorado, the CDPHE, and in accordance with strict Major League Soccer (MLS) guidelines, the Rapids said they have developed protocols and safety guidelines to ensure fan, staff and player safety:

Face coverings must be worn at all times while in the venue when not eating or drinking.

Enhanced venue sanitation protocols including increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the inside and outside of the venue.

Hand sanitizer dispensers available at each gate entrance, at the top of each seating section aisleway and throughout the concourse.

No congregating will be permitted.

No tailgating will be permitted.

100% digital ticketing via mobile device.

100% cashless stadium environment.

Specific gate entry based on seating location.

Closure of all concourse restaurant and lounge spaces where guests may inadvertently congregate and interact as larger groups.

Extensive communication of updated health protocols and best practices via stadium and parking lot signage, in-game PA reads, jumbotron & LED visuals and social media blasts.

Additional information on the club’s stadium safety protocols may be found at coloradorapids.com/safety.