Rapids trade away Mark-Anthony Kaye

Colorado receives midfielder Ralph Priso, money, 2023 international roster slot and a first-round pick from Toronto FC.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Mark-Anthony Kaye's stint in Colorado is over less than a year after it began.

The Colorado Rapids traded away the star midfielder to Toronto FC, the club announced Friday. The move comes less than a year after Colorado made a big trade to acquire Kaye from Los Angeles FC in late July 2021.

"Mark played an important part in our team’s rise to the top of the West last season and was a model representative of our club off the pitch," Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith said in a statement.

"We’re grateful to him for his contributions and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career."

Colorado will receive midfielder Ralph Priso, $1.025 million in General Allocation Money, a 2023 international roster slot and a first-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for Kaye.

"Ralph is one of the most talented, young midfielders in MLS," Smith's statement included. "We’re delighted to welcome him to the club and believe he can develop into a core piece of our team’s midfield with his skillset."

>>Video above: Commentary: Mark-Anthony Kaye was target of unnecessary racism

