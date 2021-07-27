Colorado Rapids make big trade, acquire All-Star midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye

The Rapids traded for the 26-year-old Canadian international on Tuesday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids made a major splash on Tuesday, announcing that they'd acquired All-Star midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

It's the latest in a string of splashy moves by the Rapids as they look to solidify a 2021 playoff spot.

In return for Kaye, the Rapids gave up $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2022 international roster slot. The Rapids also received a 2022 first round SuperDraft pick from LAFC in the deal.

Kaye, 26, is a Canadian international and a 2019 All-Star, and he's generally considered to be one of the better midfielders in Major League Soccer. Kaye has nine goals and 18 career assists in 77 games for LAFC, including one assist in 10 games so far this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mark-Anthony to the club and reinforce our midfield with a player of his quality,” Rapids General Manager Pádraig Smith said in a club release on Tuesday. “He’s been one of the best central midfielders in the league over the last several years and has played a critical role in the success of the teams he’s been a part of.”

Kaye joins a Rapids team that currently sits fourth in MLS' Western Conference, and he'll boost a midfield that already includes U.S. men's national team player Kellyn Acosta, homegrown star Cole Bassett and team captain Jack Price.

Over the last two years the Rapids have made several high-profile acquisitions, including trading for midfielders Acosta and Jonathan Lewis, forwards Michael Barrios and Diego Rubio and defender Lalas Abubakar.

