Rapids trade Kamara, sign Beitashour

Forward Kei Kamara is headed to Minnesota United, while defender Steven Beitashour joins the club.
Credit: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Colorado Rapids forward Kei Kamara celebrates after scoring a goal against the Montreal Impact during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids announced a pair of moves Saturday, just hours before their road match against the LA Galaxy.

The club has traded forward Kei Kamara to Minnesota United FC in exchange for $150,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

In a statement, Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith said: "The Rapids would like to thank Kei for his contributions to the club and wish him all the best in the next step of his career."

Kamara, age 36, appeared in 38 matches for the Rapids, scoring 17 goals and assisting two.

Colorado also announced the signing of veteran defender Steven Beitashour as a free agent to a contract through the end of the 2020 season with a club option for an additional season.

Beitashour will join the club upon completion of any mandatory quarantine period under local government and MLS health and safety protocol.

Credit: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles FC's Steven Beitashour, left, slides for the ball next to Real Salt Lake's Kyle Beckerman during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Los Angeles.

