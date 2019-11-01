COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — End of an era.

The Colorado Rapids have traded midfielder Marlon Hairston to the Houston Dynamo, the Rapids announced Friday.

Hairston was traded for $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), payable $125,000 in 2019 and $50,000 in 2020.

“We want to thank Marlon for five great seasons,” said Rapids Executive Vice President & General Manager Pádraig Smith, in a news release. “He is a top professional on and off the pitch and we wish him all the best in this next step of his career."

Hairston has played his entire Major League Soccer career with Colorado after being selected by the Rapids as the 12th overall pick of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

In five seasons, Hairston made 95 appearances, 68 as a starter, with seven goals and 13 assists.