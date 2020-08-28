Rapids vs. FC Dallas match rescheduled for Sept. 16

The MLS match was originally scheduled for August 26 at Toyota Stadium.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids’ match against FC Dallas, which was originally scheduled for August 26 at Toyota Stadium, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 16, at 6:30 p.m. MT, both clubs announced today.

The original match between the two sides was postponed after a player-led protest saw five games across the league called off in recognition of the ongoing fight against racial and social injustices.

Colorado resumes play tomorrow, August 29, against Sporting Kansas City at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park.

The re-match between the two MLS is Back Tournament opponents will kick off at 7 p.m. MT and be broadcast live on Altitude TV and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM. Fans can also tune into the Rapids Second Screen Experience starting at 6:30 p.m. by visiting ColoradoRapids.com/LIVE.