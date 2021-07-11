Rapids will host playoff game on Thanksgiving

Colorado will be on national television for the first Thanksgiving Day match in Major League Soccer history.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — We all know how well Thanksgiving and football go together -- but how about Thanksgiving and fútbol?

The Colorado Rapids will host the first Major League Soccer match played on Thanksgiving Day, kicking off their postseason on the national holiday.

Colorado, which won the Western Conference regular-season crown for the first time in franchise history on Sunday, will host the winner of the opening-round match between the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC at 2:30 p.m. on November 25 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

"Coming off what has already been an historic season for us, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have the honor of hosting the first Thanksgiving Day match in MLS history," Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith said in a release.

"To share this national holiday with our passionate supporters is an incredible opportunity we’re very much looking forward to."

Colorado earned a first-round bye after finishing as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference.

