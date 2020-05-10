Rapids will not host fans at upcoming home matches

"As we return to MLS action this Wednesday, the club has taken the decision to delay the return of fans to our stadium out of an abundance of caution," Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith said in a news release.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and supporters has always been our main priority as we navigate this unique season. While our plan to host fans at DICK’s Sporting Goods Park remains approved by state officials, we want to ensure we are taking every precaution possible to create the safest environment on game days. As excited as we are to see our supporters cheering the team on in person, we felt this was best course of action at this time."