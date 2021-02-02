Rapids sign goalkeeper William Yarbrough to 3-year contract

Yarbrough originally joined the Rapids in March 2020 on a one-year loan.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids announced Tuesday the signing of the goalkeeper to a three-year contract with a club option for an additional year.

William Yarbrough, 31, originally joined the Rapids in March 2020 on a one-year loan from current Liga MX champions León.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Will back to the club,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “Will is a proven winner and his leadership within the locker room was invaluable as we navigated an unprecedented season last year. Bringing him back on a permanent basis was one of our top priorities this offseason and reinforces what we believe to be one of the best goalkeeping groups in the league.”

Yarbrough started 14 of Colorado’s 18 regular season matches in 2020, posting a 6-4-4 record, and started in the Rapids' first-round playoff match.

Yarbrough made 203 appearances with León since debuting in July 2012.

