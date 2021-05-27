Colorado Rapids will have full capacity crowds starting July 4

The team announced Dick's Sporting Goods park will welcome back a packed house starting with the game against the Sounders on Independence Day.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Go crazy, soccer fans.

The Colorado Rapids announced on Thursday afternoon that beginning July 4 against the Seattle Sounders, Dick's Sporting Goods Park will operate at full capacity. The team said there will be "some exceptions due to MLS restrictions around specific seating areas," but didn't elaborate.

Health and safety protocols will remain in place for all matches, including strict cleaning before, during and after games. Hand sanitization stands will be available throughout the park as well.

“We’re delighted to finally welcome our fans back to a full capacity DICK’S Sporting Goods Park,” said Pádraig Smith, Rapids executive VP and general manager in a release provided by the team. “It’s a moment we’ve eagerly anticipated since games were suspended last year and we couldn’t be more thankful to our local health authorities for their tireless efforts in helping us reach this milestone and to our fans for their patience and continued support as we worked to re-open the stadium in a safe manner."

As far as potential fireworks on July 4, a team spokesperson said they are still working through some details and should have an update in the coming days.

The Rapids had been operating at 7,897 fans, or about 44% of capacity, per match. Colorado only has one more home game between now and July 4, this Saturday night against Dallas.

Through six games played, the Rapids currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 3-2-1 record.

Oliver Larraz fulfills childhood dream to play for Rapids

