Colorado Rapids

Rubio, Rapids defeat Whitecaps 3-1

Colorado kept its playoff hopes alive with Saturday night's home win.
Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio, front, celebrates his goal on a penalty kick past Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 10, 2002, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Diego Rubio found the back of the net for the Colorado Rapids in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Rubio’s penalty kick put the Rapids (9-12-9) ahead for good at 2-1 in the 33rd minute.

The Rapids also got one goal each from Jonathan Lewis and Gyasi Zardes.

The Whitecaps’ (9-14-7) goal was scored by Brian White.

The Rapids outshot the Whitecaps 24-15, with five shots on goal to four for the Whitecaps.

William Yarbrough saved three of the four shots he faced for the Rapids. Cody Cropper saved two of the five shots he faced for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Wednesday, with the Rapids hosting the San Jose Earthquakes while the Whitecaps host the LA Galaxy.

Colorado Rapids forward Gyasi Zardes, center, celebrates in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

