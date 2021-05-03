Diego Rubio signs 2-year extension with Rapids

The Chile native has signed with Colorado through the 2023 season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio will remain in burgundy and white through 2023.

The Colorado Rapids have signed the 27-year-old forward to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 MLS regular season with a club option for an additional year, the club announced Friday.

“Diego is exactly what you look for in a modern-day attacker,” said Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith. “His tireless work ethic, unselfish play and ability to combine, create and finish make Diego a vital piece of our team. He has been a key factor behind the Rapids turning into the fourth-highest scoring team in the league over the past two seasons, so we’re naturally delighted that he has committed his future to the club.”

Rubio joined the Rapids ahead of the 2019 season and has scored 14 goals and added nine assists in 42 regular season appearances with the club. He had two game-winning goals and two game-winning assists last season.

Rubio previously spent three seasons with Sporting Kansas City, where he helped win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2017.

In five career playoff games, Rubio has scored twice and added one assist.

We're keeping @DiegoRubio_ in burgundy 👏 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 5, 2021

