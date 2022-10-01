Rubio scores as Colorado Rapids defeat FC Dallas

William Yarbrough stopped one shot to earn the shutout for Colorado.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio scored in the 66th minute as the Colorado Rapids earned a 1-0 win over Dallas on Saturday.

William Yarbrough stopped one shot to earn the shutout for Colorado.

Both teams play again on Oct. 9. The Rapids (11-13-9) visit Austin and Dallas (13-9-11) hosts Sporting Kansas City.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n