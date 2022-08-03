Colorado Rapids trade for Chilean midfielder

The 2015 Copa América winner returns to MLS on loan from Universidad Católica.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Felipe Gutiérrez is the newest member of the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids acquired Gutiérrez from Chilean side C.D. Universidad Católica on loan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Sporting Kansas City will receive $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Rapids in exchange for Gutiérrez’s MLS priority.

"Felipe is an experienced player at the highest levels of the game and brings additional quality and depth to the club at a key juncture in the season," Rapids Executive VP & General Manager Pádraig Smith said.

"His ability to dictate tempo and control games, along with his familiarity with MLS, will be an asset as we continue our push to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season."

Gutiérrez, 31, spent the past two seasons with Universidad Católica in his native Chile. The midfielder spent seven years in Europe and two seasons with Sporting Kansas City in MLS.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired Chilean midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez.



Welcome to the Mile High City, Felipe!



📝: https://t.co/MtyiDPMEuz pic.twitter.com/NlNlv57grT — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 3, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.