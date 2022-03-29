Rapids trade for Gustavo Vallecilla from FC Cincinnati

The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons with Cincinnati where he made 25 starts.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have traded for defender Gustavo Vallecilla from FC Cincinnati, the club announced Monday.

The Rapids acquired Vallecilla in exchange for $400,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2023 GAM.

The Rapids said that Cincinnati would also receive up to an additional $50,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, as well as retain 10% of any future transfer fee above what the Rapids paid to acquire the defender.

"Gustavo is a young, explosive defender who is one of the top center back prospects in the country," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. "We believe he has the qualities to develop into a dominant defender in this league and look forward to welcoming him to the club."

Vallecilla, 22, will occupy a U22 Player slot on the Rapids’ roster, the club said.

A native of Ecuador, Vallecilla joins the Rapids after spending the past two seasons with Cincinnati where he made 25 appearances, all starts. On the international stage, Vellecilla made his debut with the Ecuadorian national team on Dec. 5, 2021, playing 76 minutes.

