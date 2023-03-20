Rapids midfielder out for the season after Achilles surgery

Minnesota United got its first-ever road win over the Rapids on Saturday night.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids will be without Jack Price this season.

The Rapids announced Monday that Price will undergo surgery later this week and will miss the remainder of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

Price suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg during Saturday’s match against Minnesota United FC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Minnesota defeated the Rapids 2-1 after United defender Miguel Tapias scored in the 82nd minute.

Tapias scored the match-winner off a pass from Franco Fragapane, giving Minnesota (2-0-1) its first road win over the Rapids. Minnesota had entered play with an 0-5-1 mark in Commerce City.

Neither Minnesota or Colorado scored until Cole Bassett found the net in the 49th minute Saturday night to give Colorado (0-3-1) a 1-0 lead.

It was the Rapids' first goal of the season. Only the 2015 Rapids and Toronto in 2007 had gone scoreless in four matches to open a season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

