Rapids sign Jackson Travis to homegrown player contract

Jackson Travis is the 16th player in Rapids history to sign a Homegrown deal with the team.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have announced the signing of defender Jackson Travis to a four-year Homegrown Player contract with two club options.

The Rapids said Travis, 18, is the 16th player in Rapids history to sign a Homegrown deal with the team.

"We’re delighted to sign a promising young talent like Jackson to a Homegrown Player deal," said Pádraig Smith, Executive VP & General Manager. "He’s a dynamic, left-footed full back with excellent physical and technical qualities that make him an attacking threat and has shown great potential while training with our first team last year. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop and contribute to our club."

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Travis first joined the Rapids Academy in August 2020 and began his career with the club’s U-17 Academy team.

According to the Rapids, Travis' performances with the academy side saw him regularly invited to train with the Rapids’ First Team during the 2021 season.

