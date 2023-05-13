Carranza's goal sends Union to 2-1 victory over Rapids

Colorado still have yet to win a match at home this season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Julian Carranza scored the go-ahead goal and the Philadelphia Union came from behind to down the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Union (5-4-2) have won three straight and they're undefeated in their last four league games.

The Rapids (2-4-6) still have yet to win a match at home this season, with three draws and two losses. It was Colorado's first loss after going unbeaten in seven straight games.

The match was marked by a scuffle between the two teams in stoppage time. Colorado's Braian Galvan and Philadelphia's Jesus Bueno were each handed red cards and sent off.

Connor Ronan gave the Rapids a 1-0 lead when he converted on a penalty in the 38th minute after Diego Rubio was fouled in the box.

Kai Wagner scored his first goal of the season in first-half stoppage time to tie the match going into the break. Carranza's goal in the 51st minute gave Philadelphia the lead for good.

Philadelphia has lost just one of its last eight meetings with the Rapids.

The Rapids were playing without attacking midfielder Max Alves, who was suspended by Major League Soccer in the wake of a Brazilian investigation into match fixing.

Philadelphia returns home to host D.C. United on Wednesday. Colorado travels to play Atlanta United on Wednesday.

