Rapids trade for LA Galaxy forward

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids traded for forward Kévin Cabral from the LA Galaxy on Thursday.

The Rapids gave the Galaxy $600,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2024 GAM, the club said.

The Galaxy will also receive a percentage of any transfer fee if Cabral is sold to a club outside of MLS.

The Rapids said Cabral, 23, will occupy a Designated Player slot on the Rapids’ roster.

A native of Paris, France, Cabral, spent the past two seasons with the Galaxy where he made 67 appearances, recording nine goals and nine assists.

"Kévin is a dynamic and explosive attacking threat with experience both in MLS and in Europe," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. "He’s an exciting player with all the necessary qualities to be an impact player in MLS, and yet at 23, still has room for continued development."

