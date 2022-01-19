Colorado Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye to 4-year contract extension

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids announced Wednesday that midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye has signed a four-year contract extension.
Kaye's new contract will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with a club option for an additional year.
Kaye, 27, originally joined the Rapids midway through the 2021 season in a blockbuster trade from Los Angeles Football Club. Kaye started 14 of his 15 appearances with Colorado.
“Mark has been one of the top central midfielders in MLS since he first joined the league and has continued to demonstrate his quality during his time with us,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “We’re delighted to secure his future in Burgundy and are excited to see the heights he can help the club reach in the coming years.”
Prior to his arrival in Colorado, Kaye was named an MLS All-Star in 2019. He has 10 goals and 20 assists in 92 appearances since joining MLS in 2018.
