Rapids sign Brazilian midfielder to 4-year deal

The attacking midfielder comes from one of the biggest clubs in South America.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Max Alves da Silva to a four-year contract with a club option for an additional season, the club announced Thursday.

Alves, 20, comes to the Rapids from club Flamengo in Brazil’s Serie A.

"Max is an athletic, technical midfielder who at his young age already has experience playing for one of the biggest clubs in South America," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. "We’re excited to add a player of his quality and potential to our group heading into next season."

According to the Rapids, Alves will occupy a U22 Player Slot.

The midfielder featured ten times for the Rio de Janeiro side, including two appearances in the Copa do Brasil and two in the 2021 Campeonato Carioca, since making his professional debut with the club earlier in the year.

Alves was loaned to fellow Serie A club Cuiabá in September and registered 15 appearances and recorded one goal for the recently promoted side, said the Rapids.

𝗕𝗘𝗠-𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗢, 𝗠𝗔𝗫!



📝 We've signed Brazilian midfielder Max Alves to a four-year deal with a club option for an additional season. — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) January 6, 2022

