LA Galaxy trade for Colorado Rapids forward

The forward joined the Rapids before the 2021 season and made 87 regular-season appearances with Colorado.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Michael Barrios is the newest member of the LA Galaxy.

The Colorado Rapids announced Thursday they have traded forward Barrios to the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy gave the Rapids their natural first-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

The Rapids would also receive up to $50,000 in conditional 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) if Barrios reaches certain performance metrics during the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.

“We’re grateful to Mikey for his many contributions to the club during his time with us,” said Colorado Rapids president Pádraig Smith. “He played a key role in our club-record rise to the top of the West in 2021 and was a model representative of our club off the pitch. We wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on this next stage of his career.”

