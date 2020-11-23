Molino, Minnesota United beat Rapids for first playoff win

Colorado's season came to an end in the first round of the MLS playoffs on Sunday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night for the first playoff victory in franchise history.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota, unbeaten in its last nine games will play top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. Sporting beat San Jose in a shootout earlier Sunday.

Dayne St. Clair, a 23-year old in his first playoff appearance, had six saves for Minnesota. Colorado had won three in a row.

"I think that one of the things we wanted to do was establish a culture of this club, an identity, who we want to be," head coach Robin Fraser said after the loss.

"I think there are certain playing principles that are in place in the attacking end, on the defending end. I would say this team knows what they're supposed to do and what they're trying to, but I would also say from a cultural standpoint, how do we approach it and how do we approach each other and how do we approach the game. I would say we've taken steps where we're very much not a group of individuals. This team feels very much like a team to me."

