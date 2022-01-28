Rapids sign midfielder Nicolas Mezquida to new contract

Mezquida first signed with Colorado ahead of the 2019 season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids announced Friday they have signed midfielder Nicolás Mezquida to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year

The Rapids said Mezquida, who appeared in 22 regular season matches for the Rapids last season, will occupy a Supplemental Roster spot.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Nico for the 2022 season,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager.

“Nico has been an uplifting presence in our locker room and a versatile and energetic midfield piece since joining the club. He’ll provide important depth as we look to compete for trophies across several fronts this season.”

Mezquida, 30, signed with Colorado ahead of the 2019 season and has logged 73 appearances, seven goals and five assists across all competitions during his three years with the club so far.

Prior to his arrival in Colorado, Mezquida spent five seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

