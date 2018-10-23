COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids and Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League (USL) have announced their affiliation agreement will not be renewed for 2019.

Since the affiliation began in 2015, 15 different Colorado Rapids players have been loaned to the Independence, earning a total of 286 appearances and nearly 18,000 minutes while in Charlotte.

“Charlotte has been a fantastic affiliate for us,” said Rapids Senior Director of Soccer Development Brian Crookham, in a news release. “Coach Jeffries and his staff have created a professional environment that has allowed us to challenge and develop our young professionals at a key point in their development."

During the four-year affiliation, four Development Academy players were rostered to the Independence as amateurs, including Sam Vines who is currently in the pool for the U-20 United States Men’s National Team.

“We want to thank Independence President and Managing Partner Jim McPhilliamy, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Cairnduff and General Manager Tom Engstrom, as well as the Charlotte Independence ownership group for their tremendous support,” said Rapids Executive Vice President and General Manager Pádraig Smith, in a news release. “While the formal affiliation will end, it is certain that we will continue to work together in the sport on future projects.”

The Rapids say they will announce their future USL affiliation plans in the coming weeks.

