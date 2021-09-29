William Yarbrough sets Rapids record with 11th shutout

Colorado extended its undefeated streak to 12 games with the 3-0 victory.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — William Yarbrough set a Colorado team record with his 11th shutout of the season and the Rapids beat Austin FC 3-0 on Wednesday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Yarbrough broke a tie with Joe Cannon (2004) and Clint Irwin (2013).

Colorado extended its undefeated streak to 12 games with the victory.

Expansion Austin has lost six of its last seven games.

Jonathan Lewis scored in first-half stoppage time, and Nicolás Mezquida and Auston Trusty scored 13-minutes apart early in the second half for the Rapids.

Colorado will look to extend its unbeaten streak to 13 straight games on Sunday night with a tough test in Seattle against the Sounders FC.

>> Video above: Rapids partner with Special Olympics for unique opportunity

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.