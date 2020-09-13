Rapids capture Rocky Mountain Cup with dominant win over RSL

Colorado defeated Real Salt Lake for the first time this season on Saturday night, its first victory since March.

SANDY, Utah — Diego Rubio scored two goals and the Colorado Rapids beat Real Salt Lake 5-0.

Rubio flicked in a header from point-blank range to open the scoring in the third minute and made it 2-0 when he side-netted a shot from 25 yards out in the 10th.

Colorado (3-3-4) snapped a seven-game winless streak following back-to-back win to start the regular season.

The Rapids had lost five in a row to Salt Lake, including a 4-1 loss on Aug. 22.

Douglas Martinez was shown a red card in the 64th and Real Salt Lake (3-3-5) played a man down the rest of the way.