Rapids tie 0-0 with Toronto FC, extend unbeaten streak to 11

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Will Yarbrough had two saves to help the Colorado Rapids tie Toronto FC 0-0 on Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Colorado (12-4-9), which had 62% possession, is unbeaten in 11 straight games dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24.

Toronto (4-15-7) has just one win — a 2-1 victory over Nashville last Saturday — in its last 11 games overall.

The Rapids will next host Austin on Wednesday night, also at home. Colorado is currently tied for second in the Western Conference with 45 points. Seattle also has 45 points while Kansas City has 46 total.

