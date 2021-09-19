Rapids draw with Whitecaps to extend unbeaten streak to 10 games

Danny Wilson headed home a corner kick by Jack Price for the Rapids in the 28th minute to take a 1-0 lead, but the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Brian White scored goal, Maxime Crépeau made three saves and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.

White chipped a one-touch finish off the crossbar and into the net to pull Vancouver even in the 41st minute.

Déiber Caicedo set up the goal, running onto an errant pass by Colorado’s Danny Wilson in the middle third, charging down the middle and playing a through ball to White in the center of the area.

Vancouver has just one loss in its last 12 games.

Colorado is unbeaten in its last 10 games, but is winless in three straight.

