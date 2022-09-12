Rapids 2 defeat Dynamo 2 in final 2022 home game

The team has now gone 5 matches unbeaten on their home turf at the University of Denver.

DENVER — The Rapids 2 won its final home game of the 2022 season.

The Colorado Rapids 2 defeated Houston Dynamo 2 in 1-0 victory Sunday night at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium.

Rapids 2 midfielder Philip Mayaka scored the night's lone goal in the 88th minute off an assist from Daouda Amadou.

Goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez and the Colorado backline earned their first clean sheet of the season.

Competing in the inaugural season MLS NEXT Pro, a lower-division professional league, Rapids 2 (7-10-6, 31 pts) has now gone five matches unbeaten on their home turf at the University of Denver.

"The players deserve a lot of credit. That was one difficult start to the season," said Rapids 2 head coach Erik Bushey. "Tonight was important, so last week can be a little bit of a blip on the radar. To answer that in itself, never mind the previous result of the games against Houston, to answer the call after a difficult game last week against Sporting KC II, they deserve a lot of credit for that. Each time we get to play an opponent again, it is a chance to show growth."

A BIG OLE DUB FOR THE BOYS!



90' | 1-0 | #COLvHOU pic.twitter.com/ERrcjnywYb — Colorado Rapids 2 (@Rapids_2) September 12, 2022

"The last game of the season, you always want to end on a high note," Rapids 2 defender Sebastian Anderson said. "It is important to go and get a result there. We don't have the playoffs to push for, but we always have next season. It is just important to go there and get a result, especially away from home."

"We are trying to start a new trend after one ended last week. We are trying to start a new one with just two games to go," Bushey said. "You wouldn't blame the players after the tough start to have such a great run and then just let things peter out, they did not. They showed signs of what their true colors are. I have said before how proud I am of the players. If you are going to get success in this club, you have to be high in character and you have to be a very hard worker. These guys are representing that each time they step on the field."

