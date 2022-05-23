Largest public fireworks display in Colorado is back

The Independence Day holiday game has been a Colorado Rapids tradition since 1996.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids and the City of Commerce City are bringing back the state’s largest public fireworks display on July 4.

The Rapids announced the club will host its 25th annual "4thFest" at Dick's Sporting Goods Park as part of the club's match against Austin FC on Monday, July 4.

The Independence Day holiday game has been an annual tradition for the club since its inception in 1996. This year's event will feature a family festival and block party prior to the match along with the fireworks display postgame.

The Rapids said the pre-match family festival outside the Commerce City soccer stadium will have live music, a bounce house, soccer darts, rock-climbing wall, mobile ropes course, alpine tubing slide, mechanical bull, trackless train, pedal carts and toddler zone. The family festival is free and open to the public.

"4thFest is one of our most cherished club traditions and an event we look forward to every year the moment our schedule is announced," said Wayne Brant, Colorado Rapids Sr. VP of Business Operations. "We’re excited to partner with Commerce City once again to host our 4thFest event and celebrate Independence Day together with our community."

Tickets to the Rapids' match and in-stadium seating for the firework display are available at ColoradoRapids.com/Tickets.

The Rapids also announced the club will host a block party as part of 4thFest for the first time.

Part of the Rapids Block Party Series, the block party will be located along the south side of the stadium with a live DJ, drinks, food trucks and an LED wall that will stream the Rapids’ game live.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with the Rapids to invite our residents and visitors from across the Front Range to this fantastic community celebration," said Roger Tinklenberg, City Manager of Commerce City. "4thFest at Dick's Sporting Goods Park here in Commerce City is a great tradition and the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day."

