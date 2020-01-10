Rapids game against Portland postponed due to more positive COVID-19 tests

Two additional Colorado players and one additional staff member have confirmed cases, the league said Thursday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The MLS game between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers on Saturday was postponed until Nov. 4 because of COVID-19.

Two additional Colorado players and one additional staff member have confirmed cases, the league said Thursday. MLS cited the “health and safety of all players and staff” in making the decision.

Following the first confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 24, the Rapids closed their training facility and have not trained since. All players and staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have entered self-isolation.