Rapids game Sunday with Sporting KC postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The MLS game on Sunday between the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The league said Saturday one player and three staff members of the Rapids tested positive on Thursday and Friday.

Based on the number of positive test results, the league said it called off the game in Colorado to allow for additional testing and evaluation.

All other members of the Rapids show no symptoms, have tested negative and are following league protocols.