Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough opens up about mental health

The Colorado Rapids goalkeeper struggled with the heavy responsibility of being the last line of defense. He said a sports psychologist altered his perception.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — If you think it's time we start talking about mental health, William Yarbrough is already one step ahead.

"I'm so proud of it. I think we've come a very long way as a society, especially my role as an athlete. I remember when i first started playing, if you had any sort of struggle mentally, you were perceived as a weak person."

"There's only so much that i can control and i have to accept that. If i bring the right attitude and if i give 100 percent of myself, i know i can't control anything. Sometimes you beat yourself up too much, so that's why i think it's massive. It's helped me tremendously to know that there's only so much i can control."

And now he's using those techniques off the pitch to be the best person he can be.

"It helps me be good in the areas of my life that need me focused 100 percent and that need me involved 100 percent, that's coming into training, that's at home with my wife. If i'm good with myself, i'm good in those areas of my life too. So, if someone's struggling mentally and i'm privileged enough for that person to open up to me about it, i can be an ear, i can be a voice if they need me to, and i'll be the first person to tell you to seek help."

And if anyone is still lost and wondering who to turn to?

"We all have someone we trust. I think in everyone's life, there's someone you absolutely 100 percent trust. And if you feel afraid, speak to that person."

