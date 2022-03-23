Rapids head coach signs 4-year contract extension

In two full seasons in charge, Robin Fraser led the Rapids to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2010-11.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser has signed a four-year contract extension through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

“We are excited to secure Robin as our head coach for the next four years,” said Josh Kroenke, Vice Chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “Robin has proven himself to be among the elite coaches in MLS. His coaching acumen, personality and attention to detail make him an ideal fit to help us continue to compete at the top of MLS for years to come.”

Fraser led the Rapids to consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2010-11 in his first two seasons in charge.

“I’m extremely happy to be signing with the Rapids for an extended period of time,” said Fraser. “This team is still in its infancy, in terms of where we want to go, so I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to continue this project. I’ve truly enjoyed working with this group of players and this incredible technical staff and am very much looking forward to what we can accomplish together. I’m grateful to Stan and Josh Kroenke, Team Governor Matt Hutchings, Pádraig Smith and the entire KSE organization for the opportunity to continue here and for their unwavering support.”

Fraser, 55, was named a finalist for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award in 2021 after leading the Rapids to a first-place finish in the Western Conference for the first time in club history.

Fraser was named the ninth permanent head coach in Rapids history on Aug. 25, 2019.

Fraser previously served as an assistant coach with Real Salt Lake (2007-11), head coach of Chivas USA (2011-12), assistant coach with New York Red Bulls (2013-14) and assistant coach with Toronto FC (2015-19).

“We are thrilled to extend Robin’s time with the club for another four years,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager.

“Robin is one of the league’s most respected and accomplished coaches, and in his short time with the team so far, we’ve seen how he can help lead the club in our constant pursuit of winning MLS Cup. Robin’s leadership, work ethic and ability get the best out of our players through his coaching make him the perfect fit for our club. We are incredibly excited for what the next few years holds with Robin as our head coach. Securing his long-term future with the Rapids is another sign of our ownership’s commitment to not only growing the sport here in Colorado and the US but to bringing another title back to Colorado.”

Prior to coaching, Fraser was a defender in MLS from its inaugural season in 1996 through 2005, including three seasons with the Rapids (2001-03).

