Rapids home struggles continue in scoreless draw with Dynamo

Colorado (3-10-10) falls to 1-4-7 at home this season, becoming the fourth team in league history to win just once in 12 home matches to start a season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Colorado's William Yarbrough and Houston's Steve Clark both finished with three saves as the Rapids and Dynamo played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

The Rapids (3-10-10) fall to 1-4-7 at home this season, becoming the fourth team in league history to win just once in 12 home matches to start a season. Colorado's success at home against Houston continues, however, with the Rapids posting a 4-0-5 mark in the last nine match-ups.

Houston (8-10-5) is just 1-8-3 on the road this season. The Dynamo took a club-record 24 shots without scoring in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota United last time out.

Colorado has failed to score in a league-high 13 matches this season. The Rapids have been shut out in six of their last seven matches after being blanked just six times all last season.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Houston will host the Portland Timbers. Colorado travels to play Los Angeles FC.

