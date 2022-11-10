Rapids legend Drew Moor retires

The Colorado Rapids defender is calling it a career after 18 years in Major League Soccer.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — There comes a time when you just know.

Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor realized it a few weeks back.

"A couple weeks ago, I was at home one day and I looked at my wife and I said babe, ‘I think I’m ready.’ It’s time. It’s been 18 years," he said.

Eighteen years in Major League Soccer for Drew Moor, 10 of them with the Colorado Rapids. In Year 18, this Burgundy boy is saying goodbye.

"I don’t know if I’ve completely come to grips with it yet," Moor said. "There were some moments where I was by myself and I got emotional and shed some tears about it. The tough part will be a couple months from now when I am no longer putting on the jersey on Saturday nights "

Moor is a Rapids legend. While he was drafted by his hometown team, F.C. Dallas, in 2005, the now 38-year old found his way to the Mile High via trade in 2009.

After 10 seasons with Colorado, he’s second all-time in Rapids appearances, having played in 210 total matches.

The highlights are endless. He led Colorado to its first MLS Cup win in 2010 and the only time he was named an MLS all-star (in 2015) was while wearing burgundy.

But those things are secondary.

"It’s the people. It’s my teammates, it’s my coaches, it’s the fans. It’s the kit guys, the athletic trainers, sports science guys," he said. "It’s not about the games you win, the cups you win, the minutes played, the number of years you played. It’s about the people that help get you there. It’s about the people that help support you, that make you who you are."

As Moor’s career neared the end, his time on the pitch lessened. But his leadership never wavered.

"It was important to me that I didn’t just make an impact on the field, with my play, but being a good example for everybody really. And I think I’ve tried to be that my entire career."

And now his young sons, Joey and Ryan, will get a full-time dad.

"Time with my family is the most important thing to me," he said. "To maybe have a little more energy to go to the park or to go to their games or to provide just a little bit more support."

Moor is from Texas. He won two NCAA National Championships while playing at Indiana in 2003 and 2004. But it’s Colorado where he feels most at home.

"Colorado’s home to me. Texas will always will be home, right. Texas is where I’m from but Colorado is where my wife and I consider home.

"This club has treated me so well and it’s why I wanted to go out on the field every single day and do the best I could for this organization and hope I can continue to do the best for this organization when I do step on the other side."

