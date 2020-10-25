Rapids play first game in more than a month, lose 4-0 to Sporting KC

Colorado hadn't played since a Sept. 23 win after having five games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rapids return to the pitch on Saturday night wasn't a happy one.

Playing for the first time since a win on Sept. 23 due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the organization, the team came out flat in a 4-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

The game actually went to halftime tied 0-0, before the floodgates opened for KC in the second half and they scored four straight goals.

Sporting got tallies from Alan Pulido, Andreu Fontas, Gadi Kinda and Gerso Fernandes to snag the win.