Real Salt Lake shuts out the Colorado Rapids, 3-0

Rapids goalie William Yarbrough put RSL (5-4-5) on top 1-0 with an own goal in the 14th minute.

SALT LAKE CITY — Bobby Wood scored once and Real Salt Lake held the Colorado Rapids scoreless in a 3-0 win Saturday night.

Rapids goalie William Yarbrough put RSL (5-4-5) on top 1-0 with an own goal in the 14th minute. Wood put RSL on top 2-0 in the 30th minute, assisted by Albert Rusnak.

Rubio Rubin sealed the victory for RSL in the 76th minute, assisted by Damir Kreilach.

The Rapids (7-4-3) outshot RSL 6-4, with one shot on goal to two for RSL.

David Ochoa had one save for RSL.

Both teams next play Saturday. RSL visits the Houston Dynamo and the Rapids visit Austin.

>>Video above: Rapids partner with Special Olympics for unique opportunity

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.