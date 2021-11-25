Timbers upset Rapids with late goal to reach MLS West final

The Rapids lost in front of a packed crowd at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, a disappointing end for the No. 1 seed after a fantastic regular season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Larrys Mabiala scored in the 90th minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Western Conference final.

Portland will face the winner of the game Sunday between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake.

Yimmi Chara’s corner kick was deflected high into the air and Cristhian Paredes headed it into the 6-yard box for Mabiala to knock home. Mabiala hadn’t scored all season before connecting in consecutive playoff games.

Portland star playmaker Sebastian Blanco left early in the second half with an apparent leg injury. As he tried to run to a forward pass, Blanco went to the ground, grabbed the back of his taped left leg and immediately signaled for a substitution.

Portland will be without Dairon Asprilla for the conference final after he received a straight red card for violent conduct in second-half stoppage time.

Colorado had several great chances in the first half, but couldn't find the back of the net. Their year comes to an abrupt close after the best regular season in franchise history with 61 points.

