Rapids, Minnesota United play to 2-2 draw in MLS tourney

The Rapids finished the MLS is Back tournament with zero wins and one point out of a possible nine.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ethan Finlay scored a pair of first-half goals for Minnesota United, but Jonathan Lewis’ third goal of the season early in the second half gave the Colorado Rapids a 2-2 draw in the MLS is Back tournament. 

The draw locked up second place in Group D for Minnesota, which had already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the tournament. 

The Loons remained unbeaten on the season and will next play Columbus in the round of 16 on Tuesday. 

Colorado had previously been eliminated after losing its first two matches of the tournament and finished with zero wins and just one point out of a possible nine.

