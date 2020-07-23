Rapids, Minnesota United play to 2-2 draw in MLS tourney

The Rapids finished the MLS is Back tournament with zero wins and one point out of a possible nine.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ethan Finlay scored a pair of first-half goals for Minnesota United, but Jonathan Lewis’ third goal of the season early in the second half gave the Colorado Rapids a 2-2 draw in the MLS is Back tournament.

The draw locked up second place in Group D for Minnesota, which had already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

The Loons remained unbeaten on the season and will next play Columbus in the round of 16 on Tuesday.