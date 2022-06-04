Rapids 2 fall to North Texas in Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Rapids 2 lost its match against North Texas SC 3-1 at the University of Denver (DU) Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.
Rapids 2 forward Darren Yapi scored the lone Rapids goal of the night. Yapi now leads the club with three goals scored this season.
Daouda Amadou recorded his first start for Rapids 2 on Saturday.
"You know, it was a tough one because obviously this is one of our best performances from previous matches," said Yapi. "It was a tough game and I feel like we created good chances in the second half, and we could have pushed for a draw or even a win in the second half."
"We had a good start picking off possession, Yapi taking it in for a goal, a well-taken goal," said Rapids 2 head coach Erik Bushey. "As has been the case in recent weeks, we make a mistake and get punished. In a weird way, I am grateful for that and that is what the league is meant to bring. It is meant to bring a quality and that is what we need to improve and to get better."
The Colorado Rapids 2 (1-7-1) are back home at DU on Wednesday, June 8, when they face St. Louis CITY2 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets for the next Rapids 2 match, click here.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.