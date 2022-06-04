Rapids 2 fall to North Texas in Denver

Rapids 2 forward Darren Yapi scored his third goal of the season.

DENVER — The Colorado Rapids 2 lost its match against North Texas SC 3-1 at the University of Denver (DU) Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.

Rapids 2 forward Darren Yapi scored the lone Rapids goal of the night. Yapi now leads the club with three goals scored this season.

Daouda Amadou recorded his first start for Rapids 2 on Saturday.

"You know, it was a tough one because obviously this is one of our best performances from previous matches," said Yapi. "It was a tough game and I feel like we created good chances in the second half, and we could have pushed for a draw or even a win in the second half."

"We had a good start picking off possession, Yapi taking it in for a goal, a well-taken goal," said Rapids 2 head coach Erik Bushey. "As has been the case in recent weeks, we make a mistake and get punished. In a weird way, I am grateful for that and that is what the league is meant to bring. It is meant to bring a quality and that is what we need to improve and to get better."

The Colorado Rapids 2 (1-7-1) are back home at DU on Wednesday, June 8, when they face St. Louis CITY2 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets for the next Rapids 2 match, click here.

