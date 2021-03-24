Rapids loan Andre Rawls, Jeremy Kelly to Phoenix Rising FC

The Rapids retain the right to recall either player during the 2021 season.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have loaned two players to Phoenix Rising FC for the duration of the 2021 season.

The Rapids announced Wednesday that goalkeeper Andre Rawls and defender Jeremy Kelly will play this season for Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship.

The Rapids said they retain the right to recall either player at any point of the MLS regular season.

Rawls, 29, is entering his sixth professional season after being drafted by New York City FC in 2015.

The goalkeeper has made 66 appearances in the USL Championship with the Wilmington Hammerheads, Orange County SC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Rawls joined the Rapids before the 2019 MLS season.

Kelly, 23, is entering his second season as a professional. The North Carolina native joined the Rapids via trade after being selected ninth overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

