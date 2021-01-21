Rapids pick Philip Mayaka with third selection in 2021 MLS SuperDraft

As a freshman in 2019, Mayaka played in all 22 games, starting 20, and scoring two game-winning goals and adding eight assists for Clemson.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids selected midfielder Philip Mayaka from Clemson University with the third overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday.

“Philip is an explosive midfield talent who’s demonstrated great ability on both sides of the ball,” said Pádraig Smith, Rapids EVP and GM. “We’ve shown our commitment to developing young players and believe Philip has the qualities to thrive in this league.”

As a freshman in 2019, Mayaka played in all 22 games, starting 20, and scoring two game-winning goals and adding eight assists before being named ACC Freshman of the Year and a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the top male and female college soccer players.

He was also named to the All-ACC First Team and All-America Second Team. Mayaka made 10 appearances in 2020, starting nine, and helping Clemson win the ACC Tournament championship.