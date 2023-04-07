x
Colorado Rapids

Rapids match vs. Timbers postponed by thunderstorms

It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Major League Soccer (MLS) match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.

A new date for the match will be announced later.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

Tickets to Tuesday's match will be valid for the rescheduled date.

"All ticket holders for tonight's game will receive additional information from the club in the coming days," the Commerce City based club said.

Tuesday night's fireworks display at Dick's Sporting Goods Park was also postponed and will be held at a later date.

Credit: AP
Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta, front, Portland Timbers forward Franck Boli and Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar pursue the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

