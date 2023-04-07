Rapids match vs. Timbers postponed by thunderstorms

It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Major League Soccer (MLS) match between the Colorado Rapids and the Portland Timbers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.

A new date for the match will be announced later.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. It was nearly midnight before the match was called off.

Tickets to Tuesday's match will be valid for the rescheduled date.

"All ticket holders for tonight's game will receive additional information from the club in the coming days," the Commerce City based club said.

Tuesday night's fireworks display at Dick's Sporting Goods Park was also postponed and will be held at a later date.

Tonight's game against Portland has been postponed to a later date due to inclement weather.



Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.



All ticket holders for tonight's game will receive additional information from the club in the coming days.#COLvPOR pic.twitter.com/sIwvzTzDzP — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 5, 2023

Due to extended weather delays & local ordinances, tonight's fireworks show has been postponed.



A new fireworks show will be announced at a later date & more info will be provided soon.



The match remains in a weather delay & will resume once it's safe to do so.#COLvPOR — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 5, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.