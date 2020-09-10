Rapids postpone yet another game after new COVID-19 case

This is the fourth Rapids game postponed this season due to coronavirus concerns.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids game against the LA Galaxy, scheduled for Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, has been postponed.

The team released the news late Friday afternoon with the following statement:

Following one new confirmed case of COVID-19 among the Colorado Rapids player pool, Major League Soccer, in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as well as the league’s infectious disease experts, has postponed the match to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff.

Further details regarding when this match will be played will be announced at a later date.

This is the fourth Rapids game postponed this season due to coronavirus concerns. As of Oct. 7, the CDPHE said the Rapids had 17 staffers test positive for COVID-19, and an outbreak was determined on Sept. 29. That number is now at least 18 with Friday's news.

The Rapids were hoping to have fans return to the stands at Dick's earlier this week, but those plans are on hold as well.