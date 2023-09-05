Colorado Rapids fire head coach

Robin Fraser was named the Rapids’ 9th full-time head coach in 2019.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids fired head coach Robin Fraser, the club announced Tuesday.

Fraser was named the Rapids’ ninth full-time head coach on Aug. 25, 2019. He compiled a 47-48-34 record with the Rapids.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Robin for his commitment to the club and for what he achieved during his time here as head coach,” said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith.

“This was a difficult decision but one we felt was necessary to best position the club to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for trophies. We thank Robin for his four years of dedicated work and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

The Rapids said assistant coach Chris Little has been named interim head coach until the club appoints a permanent successor. Little joined the Rapids as an assistant coach prior to the start of the 2021 MLS season.

Fraser lead the Rapids to consecutive postseason appearances in his first two full seasons as Rapids head coach.

In 2021, the two-time MLS Defender of the Year guided the Rapids to their best regular-season points total of all time as the club topped the Western Conference for the first time in history.

