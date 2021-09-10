10-man Rapids score 3 late goals to beat Minnesota 3-1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios and Lucas Esteves scored late goals to give the 10-man Colorado Rapids a 3-1 comeback victory over Minnesota United on Sunday.
After falling behind on Adrien Hunou’s first-half and losing Danny Wilson to a red card in the 57th minute, Colorado (14-5-9) scored three times in the final 20 minutes — with substitute Barrios involved in all three.
Bassett tied it on a penalty kick in the 73rd after Barrios was taken down in the box.
Barrios put the Rapids ahead in the 84th, and Esteves completed the scoring in extra time.
Minnesota dropped to 10-10-8 on the year.
>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021
